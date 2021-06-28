Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

