Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $41.88

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $45.97. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 90,924 shares changing hands.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $647,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

