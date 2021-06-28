Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
