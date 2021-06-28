Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 382.16% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ECO opened at GBX 25.93 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £47.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.06. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38).
