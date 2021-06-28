Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 382.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ECO opened at GBX 25.93 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £47.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.06. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

