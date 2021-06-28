Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

