Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ESTE stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,332. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

