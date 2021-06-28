DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €52.18 ($61.39) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €50.48 ($59.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

