DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €52.18 ($61.39) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €50.48 ($59.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.50.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

