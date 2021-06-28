Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.12. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

