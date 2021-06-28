Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.00 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

