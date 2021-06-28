Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.49 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,307,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 232,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

