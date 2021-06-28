Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.61 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

