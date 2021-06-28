Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,514 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

