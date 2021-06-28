Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

