Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $106.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.