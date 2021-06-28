DuckDaoDime 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $895,322.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $895,322.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $13.95 or 0.00040295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,010 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.