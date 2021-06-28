Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 782,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 222,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

