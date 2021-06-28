Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

