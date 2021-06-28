Duality Advisers LP Takes $565,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

