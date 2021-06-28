Duality Advisers LP Sells 15,504 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 143,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.98. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,624,436 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

