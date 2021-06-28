Duality Advisers LP Has $777,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 525,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 471,463 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 255,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.62 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

