Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,788,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 808,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

