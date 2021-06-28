DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

