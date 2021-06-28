Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 122314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

