Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.35

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.35 and last traded at C$16.29, with a volume of 93397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.03.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

