DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

DASH stock opened at $176.72 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

