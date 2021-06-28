DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Cap of $23.32 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $671,015.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,119,764,505 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

