DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP opened at $10.65 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

