discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 973 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 944.58 ($12.34), with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 951 ($12.42).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

DSCV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 811.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £847.15 million and a P/E ratio of 73.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.