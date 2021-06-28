DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.90

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 19487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

