DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DIGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
DigiPath Company Profile
