DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DIGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

