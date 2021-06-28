Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,562.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,132 shares of company stock worth $4,803,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,806. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

