Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $105.63 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $183.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

