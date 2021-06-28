Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $49.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

