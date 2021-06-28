Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 10.86% of Denny’s worth $126,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Denny’s by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 212.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.