Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,676,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 50.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $721.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,444. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $722.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

