Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.57. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

