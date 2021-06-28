Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $482,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 22,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

