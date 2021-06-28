Delta Investment Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $291.64. 65,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.