Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.49. 9,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,157. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

