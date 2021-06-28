Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $77.72. 4,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,397. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

