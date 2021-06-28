Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,467. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

