Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.72.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

