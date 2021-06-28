Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $20.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.