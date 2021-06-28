Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

