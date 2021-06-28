DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $395,454.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 19% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $395,454.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.