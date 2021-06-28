Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

