Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.