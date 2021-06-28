Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €115.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

DAI opened at €77.77 ($91.49) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

