DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Empower (NYSE:EMPW)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMPW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Empower alerts:

Shares of EMPW stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Empower has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter valued at $35,197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Empower by 567.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the fourth quarter valued at $4,020,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empower in the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.