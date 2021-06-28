Cyclone Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $439.44 or 0.01274920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $480,081.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,983 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

